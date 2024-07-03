Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Boosted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after buying an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $19,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 692,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE LNC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 34,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.