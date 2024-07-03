Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 35,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.