Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Sells 82,790 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.98), for a total transaction of £522,404.90 ($660,770.17).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Vanessa Simms acquired 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £146.96 ($185.88).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Vanessa Simms bought 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £684.40 ($865.67) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($19,044.78).

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($185.02).

LON:LAND traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 637 ($8.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,644. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,460.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 648.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 652.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,302.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.85) to GBX 730 ($9.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.21) to GBX 755 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 650 ($8.22).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

