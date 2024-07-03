Lake Street Capital Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $72.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $93.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.03 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

