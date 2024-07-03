Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 155,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,623. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of -0.61.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koss in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

