Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $363,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $67.62. 40,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

