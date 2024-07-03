Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.01. 9,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

