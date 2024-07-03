Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 26,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,458. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

