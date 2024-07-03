Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.0% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 80.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 327,486.2% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 17,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 2,469,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,335,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of -463.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

