Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after buying an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after buying an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after buying an additional 473,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $329.47. The stock had a trading volume of 115,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.