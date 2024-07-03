Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $666,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 829.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $674,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 68,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,831. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

