KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BDEC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,967 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

