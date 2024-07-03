KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,929,000 after purchasing an additional 979,917 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,023,000. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 830.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 82,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,824 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

