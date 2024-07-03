KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,865 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 5.7% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 3.40% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth $247,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,041 shares. The stock has a market cap of $430.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

