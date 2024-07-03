KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,261 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,758 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $769.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.