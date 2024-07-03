KFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 207.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 963,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.18. 3,192,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

