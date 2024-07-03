KFG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up 1.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,990,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ARKF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 234,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

