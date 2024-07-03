KFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 89,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,958 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
