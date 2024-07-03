KFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 89,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,958 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.