KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 208.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,184 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March accounts for 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMAR. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 547,132 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

UMAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,273 shares. The stock has a market cap of $170.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

