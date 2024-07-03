KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 15,180,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,441,617. The stock has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

