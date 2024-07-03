KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 504 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,870. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

