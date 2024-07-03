Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 28,669 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Bradley Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 680,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

