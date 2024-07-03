Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 836,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 185,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $757.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 21.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $10,485,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.