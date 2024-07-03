Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Purchases £4,158 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLRGet Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,259.30).

LON:KLR traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,278 ($16.16). The stock had a trading volume of 81,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Keller Group plc has a one year low of GBX 672 ($8.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,396 ($17.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £925.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

