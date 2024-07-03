KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 1,800,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,443,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KE by 108.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,213,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 94,624 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

