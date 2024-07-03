Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $443.80 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $443.80 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00044147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,192 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

