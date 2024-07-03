Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kamada Trading Up 3.8 %

Kamada stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,015. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $298.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KMDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

