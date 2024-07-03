Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kamada Trading Up 3.8 %
Kamada stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,015. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $298.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on KMDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
