JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Lowered by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.4% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 2,773,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,080. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.