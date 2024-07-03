JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.27) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.06) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,212.57 ($40.63).
Read Our Latest Report on Shell
Shell Stock Up 0.2 %
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.