JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.27) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.06) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,212.57 ($40.63).

Shares of LON:SHEL traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,875.50 ($36.37). The company had a trading volume of 4,986,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,312. Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,251 ($28.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,961 ($37.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,812.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,651.54.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

