JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($23.40) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.82) to GBX 1,685 ($21.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.97) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($31.87) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.35) to GBX 2,065 ($26.12) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.19).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

About Antofagasta

Shares of ANTO traded up GBX 70 ($0.89) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,153 ($27.23). The stock had a trading volume of 784,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,186.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,955.44. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,425 ($30.67). The firm has a market cap of £21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,209.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

