JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Price Target to GBX 90

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
In other news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,201.75). In related news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 26,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,201.75). Also, insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($25,115.48). Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
