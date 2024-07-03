JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Price Target to GBX 90

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dowlais Group

Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 69 ($0.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £952.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.53. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.93 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.05 ($1.64).

In other news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,201.75). In related news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 26,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,201.75). Also, insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($25,115.48). Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.