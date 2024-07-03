John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Update

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 80,077 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,011. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.