JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 5,882 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $220,633.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08.

On Friday, April 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 815,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,604. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.