Jennifer Ward Sells 5,738 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($33.90), for a total transaction of £153,778.40 ($194,508.47).
Halma Stock Down 0.9 %
LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,682 ($33.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,391 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,297.74. Halma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,802 ($22.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.78). The stock has a market cap of £10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,257.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59.
Halma Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMA
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.