Jennifer Ward Sells 5,738 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($33.90), for a total transaction of £153,778.40 ($194,508.47).

Halma Stock Down 0.9 %

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,682 ($33.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,391 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,297.74. Halma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,802 ($22.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.78). The stock has a market cap of £10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,257.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Halma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Halma to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.67) to GBX 2,650 ($33.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,336.25 ($29.55).

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

