Jefferies Financial Group Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $64.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

WFC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 3,060,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,342,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after buying an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

