JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,520,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 37,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $114,009,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,477,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

