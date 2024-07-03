J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAYS remained flat at $45.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. J.W. Mays has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 million, a P/E ratio of -183.16 and a beta of -0.08.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

