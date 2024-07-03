Iyo Bank Ltd. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. 4,483,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,907,355. The company has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

