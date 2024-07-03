ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 883,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. ITT has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,709,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 288,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,434,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

