Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Down 1.7%

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.83). Approximately 3,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.87).

Itaconix Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.70.

About Itaconix

(Get Free Report)

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaconix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaconix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.