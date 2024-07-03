iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.44

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.44 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 311186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.43.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $888.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 414.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2,418.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

