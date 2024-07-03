iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Stake Cut by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 157,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

