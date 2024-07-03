iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $26.97

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $27.71. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 3,666,697 shares.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

