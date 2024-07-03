iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.43. 3,046,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,561. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

