iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.92

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.92 and last traded at $103.14, with a volume of 164674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.46.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

