iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $172.16. 674,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

