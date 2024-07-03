iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.33

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.33 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 40256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after buying an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after buying an additional 96,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

