iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,992 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,855,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 4,079,480 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

