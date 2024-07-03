iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 8,392 shares.The stock last traded at $185.58 and had previously closed at $184.51.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $967.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

