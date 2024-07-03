iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Increased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,861,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 196,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $85.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.